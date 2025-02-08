K-pop group NewJeans becomes NJZ: new era, new music

Celebrated K-pop girl group NewJeans have renamed themselves as NJZ amid the legal feud with HYBE and its label ADOR. With the new name, the five-piece group promise a fresh start with new music. The group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein is going to kickstart its new era with an exhilarating performance at Complex Live during ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025.

On February 7, the renowned K-pop girl group unveiled a new photoshoot in collaboration with Complex magazine. In the captivating shot, the formerly NewJeans singers revealed a bold new look and announced their new group name- NJZ. The photoshoot took place before the announcement the group will headline the final day of the 2025 ComplexCon Hong Kong festival. The fiesta will take place during March 21-23 at the AsiaWorld Expo. Meanwhile, Metro Boomin, Quavo, B.I, Changmo, and Sik-K are also part of the line-up. Moreover, ZICO will headline the Saturday, March 22 concert.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the organisers also dropped a press release. “This will be the first new activity after NJZ changes its name.” NJZ members are also stoked about their new name and the upcoming concert. Minji said, “We are so excited to be able to go on stage and show a new side of ourselves. This performance will be so important for us. We hope this will be the chance to let the fans from around the world hear the music that we’ve been dying to show so far.”

Bonnie Chan Woo, Owner and CEO of Complex China, also acknowledged the new name and expressed excitement. “We are incredibly excited to welcome NJZ to the ComplexCon Hong Kong stage this year. From their early days, NJZ has captivated audiences with their distinct Y2K sound and nostalgic style that set them apart as trailblazers in the K-pop landscape. Their approach has redefined what it means to be an international girl group, bringing a fresh, unique energy to the scene. This stage marks a pivotal new chapter in their artistic evolution. And hosting their iconic debut as NJZ is a true honor for us.”