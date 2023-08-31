Selena Gomez shares pic of her sister shaving Brooklyn Beckham’s head

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie Elliot is showcasing her hairdressing skill. The ‘Back To You’ singer, 31, shared a snap of Gracie, 10, and friend Brooklyn Beckham on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Gomez’s little sister held onto clippers as she shaved a slightly smiling Beckham’s head. “My. Babies,” Gomez wrote over the photo, reports People magazine.

Rocking a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles, Gracie looked focused as she kept her eyes on the task at hand, while the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had his tattoo collection on display as he sat shirtless during the hair trim.

As per People, Gomez’s mother Mandy and stepfather Brian Teefey welcomed Gracie in 2013. Despite the age gap —the actress and singer was 20 years old when her sister was born — the pair appear to have a close bond and are regularly pictured together on Gomez’s social media.

In another Story post that is no longer available, a smiling Nicola Peltz Beckham — Brooklyn’s wife — joined in the head-shaving fun. In the pic, she held her hand to her husband’s neck, beaming at the camera as she appeared to shave the front part of Brooklyn’s head using the clippers.