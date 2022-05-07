Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary enjoys the local train journey as she opts for Mumbai Local

The multi-talented Shreya Dhanwanthary who was appreciated for her bold role as a journalist in Scam 1992 recently enjoyed a day out while travelling on the Mumbai Local train.

It is quite a rare occasion for an actor to opt for a Mumbai Local train ride rather than their comfortable cars. Shreya being true to her personality believes to stay connected to her roots and be in touch with the masses. Living the ordinary life that she believes in, Shreya travels in Mumbai Local experiencing life by the rails.

The actress stood by the aisle of the train and enjoyed the wind flowing through her hair. Well, it has to be quite a lucky day for the actress, considering she could enjoy the windy moment since the crowded coach does not allow one to do that.

Well, it looked like the actress took a slight break from her shooting schedule. Shreya who recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Adbhut’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started filming for Mumbai Diaries 2.