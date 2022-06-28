Sara Ali Khan sends birthday wishes to the ‘Atrangi R’ director

Bollywood director Aanand L Rai is celebrating his birthday today. who turned a year older today has given Sara Ali Khan one of the biggest breaks of her career in ‘Atrangi R’. Her performance as Rinku was widely appreciated by the audience and the director himself.

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her social media stories to extend wishes to the blockbuster director of her recent hit ‘Atrangi Re’. Aanand L Rai,

Sara, who is said to be a director’s actress by Anand L Rai, shared a bunch of pictures of herself and the filmmaker from the sets of the film. The star penned down a heartfelt note saying “ @anandlrai sir!! Love you so much, sir. Thank you for being you.”

Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re which was released on 24th Dec 2021 ended the year with a bang and acted as a catalyst for the 2022 cinema haul. Atrangi Re is a star-studded film that stars superstars like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, yet Sara Ali Khan managed to rise like a phoenix and shine.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.