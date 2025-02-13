Samay Raina’s Gujarat shows cancelled amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s upcoming shows in Gujarat have reportedly been cancelled following backlash over controversial remarks made on his show, India’s Got Latent.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday claimed that tickets for Raina’s scheduled performances in April were no longer available on BookMyShow.

Advertisement

The controversy erupted after social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest on Raina’s show, made comments about parents and sex that quickly went viral. The clip, which surfaced on Monday, triggered outrage and led to multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

Advertisement

According to Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput, Raina had planned four shows in the state: Surat on April 17, Vadodara on April 18, and two back-to-back performances in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

Following the backlash, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel claimed the events will no longer take place, likely due to public pressure.

“In view of the public sentiment, it seems the organisers have decided to call off Samay Raina’s shows in Gujarat. We appreciate the people of Gujarat for their vigilance. I also urge event organisers to avoid hosting such individuals in the state,” Patel said in a statement.

Raina, who had remained silent on the issue, finally addressed the controversy on Wednesday. In a post on Twitter (now X), he announced that he had taken down all episodes of the show and assured full cooperation with authorities.

Meanwhile, legal trouble is mounting for the show’s team. Police registered an FIR against Raina, Allahbadia, and others over the allegedly objectionable content.