Samay Raina deletes India’s Got Latent videos; calls controversy “too much for me to handle”

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. Facing mounting backlash, he announced the removal of all related videos from his channel and assured full cooperation with authorities.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samay Raina expressed his distress over the situation, stating, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

The controversy began after a comment made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode of the show received strong criticism.

The backlash led to a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, Raina, and the show’s organizers.

Allahbadia had earlier issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remark was inappropriate. In a video shared on X, he admitted, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry.”

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, saying, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience.”