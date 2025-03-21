Samay Raina puts India tour on hold amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has hit the pause button on his much-anticipated India tour, leaving fans disappointed but understanding. The decision comes amid the ongoing ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, which has stirred quite the storm on social media and beyond.

For those who missed the drama, ‘India’s Got Latent’ – a comedy show hosted by Samay Raina – is facing legal trouble. An FIR was filed earlier this month against several YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Raina himself, over allegations of promoting obscenity and inappropriate discussions.

Advertisement

The controversy peaked after a viral clip from the show, in which Ranveer Allahbadia made a highly offensive remark, sparked outrage online. The Maharashtra Cyber Police are now investigating the matter, having summoned over 30 people for questioning.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Breaking his silence, Samay Raina took to Instagram to announce that his tour was being rescheduled, assuring fans that refunds would be processed soon, “Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon.”

Though the comedian didn’t mention the controversy directly, the timing of the announcement says it all.

Both Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have already recorded their statements with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, while Raina’s turn is still pending. Meanwhile, fans and followers are divided – some defending the comedians for their edgy humor, while others believe the show crossed the line.