Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina booked for offensive language

Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Makhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. Moreover, the complaint also includes the show’s organisers. The complaint is over their recent comments on India’s Got Latent show. The police have booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which has sparked a massive outrage. Specifically, Allahbadia is attracting massive criticism for his remarks. Now, as per reports, Mumbai police have instigated an enquiry into the matter.

The complaint is registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission. It alleges that the influencers used abusive language on the show. The complainant demands strict legal action against the accused. The controversy follows remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of India’s Got Latent. Several netizens have called him out labelling his remarks as crass, vulgar, and derogatory. Samay Raina, who is known for his dark humour, was also visibly taken aback.

For the unversed, while conversing with a contestant, Allahbadia asked a question which shocked the internet. He asked, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”. Moreover, he even went as far as asking the same contestant about the length of his p****. The question even caught Raina off guard. He reacted, “What the f***?” and asked, “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? (What has happened to Ranveer?).”

I met Ranveer at a cafe in Dharamshala on August 13th, he was with his girlfriend.

A few people came to the cafe to felicitate him.

So much fame at such a young age, has got the better of him.

Hope no one goes to his podcast show ever again.

Bad example.#RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/GLerbEFnL9 — Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) February 9, 2025



The said interaction stirred widespread criticism of the show. Journalist Neelesh Misra also called out the “perverted creators” who are shaping “India’s creative economy.” Moreover, the complaint accuses the organizers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women’s private parts. It alleges that the organisers intended to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast. The broadcast features the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant calls out as a serious offence.

Coming to the social media reaction to the show, several users have expressed their ire. One wrote, “Nowadays, comedy has been reduced to abuses, vulgarity and unnecessary mocking. Jaspal Bhatti, Johnny Lever, and Raju Srivastava’s type of humor is missing.” Another added, “Imagine the Indian celebrities, business czars & politicians who invite or do podcasts with men like BeerBiceps and Samay Raina. If vulgarity & obscenity had any limit, such men annihilated it….”

Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, brings together different celebrity “judges” to rate performers. Contestants showcase their talents and way with words. However, they must predict their own scores, if they guess it right, they win.