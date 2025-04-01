Kunal Kamra explains ‘how to kill an artist’ in a step-by-step guide

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. Amid the legal troubles he faces over his comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra took to social media with a biting post.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra shared a sarcastic “Step-by-Step Guide” on “How to Kill an Artist,” which appears to be a commentary on the fallout from his recent jokes.

Advertisement

Kamra’s satirical post outlines a supposed “process” of silencing artists, escalating from brands cutting ties to legal intimidation. His note reads:

Advertisement

1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work.

2) Outrage more—until private and corporate gigs dry up.

3) Outrage louder—so big venues won’t take the risk.

4) Outrage violently—until even the smallest spaces shut their doors.

5) Summon their audience for questioning—turning art into a crime scene.

How to kill an Artist “Democratically” pic.twitter.com/9ESc9MZfWr — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 1, 2025

He concludes with a grim choice for the artist: “Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet—or wither in silence. This isn’t just a playbook; it’s a political weapon. A silencing machine.”

Kamra’s social media post comes after Mumbai Police reportedly sent summons to audience members who attended his show ‘Naya Bharat’. The comedian has also been summoned multiple times by Khar police in connection with cases filed against him over his remarks about Eknath Shinde.

Three separate complaints have been registered—one by Jalgaon’s Mayor and two by a hotelier and businessman from Nashik. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel also filed a complaint, leading to a police summons issued on March 27. Kamra has yet to appear for questioning.

Adding to the drama, Kunal Kamra claimed that Mumbai Police had visited an old address where he hadn’t lived for a decade, calling it a waste of public resources.

Amid the legal troubles, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7. He had approached the court citing multiple FIRs and threats he has received following his satirical comments.