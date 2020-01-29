The trailer of Samantha Akkineni starrer Jaanu is out. A Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96, Jaanu also features Sharwanand in the male lead.

Samantha and Sharwanand will be reprising the roles of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in Jaanu.

The trailer of the film traces the sweet school-love between Sharwanand and Samantha as the film traverses between past and present. Both lovers reminisce their time together during a school reunion. Gouri Kishan is playing the younger version of Samantha in the film.

The background score of the film suits the romantic film genre.

Samantha is known for playing strong characters onscreen and last year, with three acclaimed films like Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh! Baby, the actor has given fans reasons to expect a lot from Jaanu.

Earlier, the makers of Jaanu had unveiled its teaser and songs- “Pranam” and “Oohale” to a positive response from the audiences.

Samantha shared the trailer of Jaanu on her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse into the poetic love story of Ram and Jaanu!The trailer of #Jaanu…”

C Prem Kumar has directed the Telugu version of the film, he had also helmed the oiriginal.

Jaanu was shot in Kenya, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad.

The romantic drama is been bankrolled by producer Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Jaanu is slated to release on 7 February 2020.