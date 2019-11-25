The Dabangg actor, Salman Khan’s love for his family isn’t hidden from anyone. The actor never missed a chance to spend some quality time with his family despite various projects.

On Monday, the actor gave a glimpse of the same. He took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him with his father Salim Khan, wishing him on his 84th birthday.

In the picture, the father-son jodi can be seen having a gala time on a fishing trip. Alongside the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy bday daddy . . . (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Happy bday daddy . . . A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 24, 2019 at 7:11am PST

Salim is best known for his work in films like Deewar, Sholay, Don, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta and many more. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar for writing. He tied the knot twice, one with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981. He is a parent to three sons and two daughters including Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira, and Arpita.

As of now, the picture has more than 1.5 million ‘likes’ on it.

Actor Rajniesh Duggall shared birthday wishes for Salim in the comments section. “A very happy birthday to sir.. love happiness and great health always,” he wrote.

Actor Siddharth Sharmaa commented on the picture, “A man’s best friend.”

Before Salim’s birthday, the Khan family got together to celebrate the 81st birthday of Helen on November 21. Salman and other members of the family were snapped arriving at Helen’s birthday party.

On the professional front, the actor shot for his two back-to-back films Dabangg 3 and Radhe. While Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, Radhe will hit the big screen on Eid next year.