Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to have ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ hint

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra will reportedly tease ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in ‘Tiger 3’ since this film will also have the two giants of Indian cinema Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan slugging it out to save a situation.

“There is tremendous buzz already about ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ and YRF has chosen to keep quiet about the project. We know that the film should start its shooting schedule in January 2024 with Siddharth Anand directing this marquee YRF Spy Universe project,” said a source.

The source added: “We are sure that Aditya Chopra will tease the existence of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in ‘Tiger 3’ since he had also teased the fact that Salman and SRK are going to come together for ‘Tiger 3’ in ‘Pathaan’.”

Advertisement

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came ‘Pathaan’ earlier this year, ‘Tiger 3’, the latest offering of YRF Spy Universe, is set to hit cinemas this Diwali.

The source shared: “Every film of YRF Spy Universe is going to tease its next big projects for people to guess. Hints will be dropped in every film so that the fans can be engaged constantly to take the conversation of the YRF Spy Universe forward.”

“The studio has effectively tapped into the fandoms of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema and also the loyal fan base of YRF films to market its titles and this strategy should help in generating disproportionate buzz around every YRF Spy Universe film,” says a source.

‘Tiger 3’ is an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

It is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017).