Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ released today

Much anticipated song of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has released today and fans are loving this party number ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’. The song released on Monday morning featuring the film’s lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dancing at marvellous locations.

The trailer of the movie is already getting tremendous views on YouTube and is being loved by everyone now the song with party music and catchy lyrics is also getting great response like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ song ‘Swag Se Swagat’.

The song begins with a shot of hot air balloons everywhere. Enter Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and now it’s a party. Salman Khan does what he does best – his swag is off the charts. We can’t take our eyes off Katrina Kaif.

Amazing locations, Katrina and Salman’s onscreen chemistry and some really impressive dance moves on Katrina’s part sum up the song. Also, this is the first time Arijit Singh has sung a track for Salman Khan.

The song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it.

‘Tiger 3’ is the film of Aditya Chopra, it is the fifth film of YRF’s spy universe after ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ and is the third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The first two films, titled ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, were blockbusters.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi plays the leads actors in this action thriller. The film is slated for release on November 12