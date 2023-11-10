Salman, Katrina and their first ever Diwali release: ‘﻿We are celebrating with everyone’

Stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set for their first Diwali release with ‘Tiger 3’ and the two said that it would be a humbling feeling if they give the best celebration with the film.

Salman said: “It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck.”

“It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven’t had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled.”

Katrina added: “This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It’s also my first film with Salman to be releasing on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali’s festivities.”

She said: “This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!”

Salman said: “For me, Diwali has always been that festival that brings people together, brings families together. I’m looking forward to spending this Diwali with my folks. I will watch Tiger 3 with my entire family this Diwali and I hope everyone does too and thoroughly enjoys this big screen experience.”

Katrina said that Diwali has always been a festival all about celebration.

“For me, it is a festival of togetherness, love, light, celebrating our families and bonds of friendship and the acknowledgment that good will always triumph over the bad.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Sunday, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.