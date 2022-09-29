Saif Ali’s fit avatar during Vikram Vedha promotions hook the audience

Vikram Vedha sees Saif Ali Khan embrace a tough cop avatar with ease. From the way he manages a gun to the powerful dialogues and the high octane action sequences, Saif is in top form.

Quick on the heels of the highly successful Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior to Sacred Games and Tandav, Saif is an actor who has depicted a myriad of nuances with every character.

From the classic romantic comedies to the dark gritty series, there is nothing that Saif cannot ace. However, one fact that netizens have noticed is his fit physique during the promotional spree of Vikram Vedha.

Vikram AKA Saif has been seen with wife Kareena for a special screening, followed by a family movie outing for Brahmastra, and the teaser event of Vikram Vedha as well as an event in Delhi with a college.

The common factor in all is the classic laid back t-shirt and well fitted jeans, beaming smile, VV pose and one fit body! From a lean, chiseled frame to working with real encounter specialists, Vikram Vedha is one of the most awaited films in recent times!