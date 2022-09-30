Yogita Bihani pens a heartfelt note after seeing herself on silver screen

It was no less than a celebration to watch herself on the silver screen for the first time as the young and upcoming star Yogita Bihani attended the special screening of her debut film Vikram Vedha! The actress poured her heart to express her excitement and gratitude in a heartwarming post.

Seen in a pivotal role in the multi-starrer film Vikram Vedha, Yogita Bihani expressed her gratitude to everyone and shared, “Lived my 70mm dream last night.

To see my name and me on that big screen whilst my parents sat next to me and my friends who have been more than family rooted for me, couldn’t have asked for more

Can I say it again – BHOT ACHHA LAGTA HAI

@pushkar.gayatri Thank you for giving me Chanda, forever grateful

@hrithikroshan Vedha Bhaiya, apka Ruab toh chaa Gaya screen pe. So happy to have shared screen with you. #SaifAliKhan Vikram Sir, the purity you bring on screen is magical! So much to learn from you. @rohitsaraf You really were there for me. Couldn’t have asked for a better Co-actor and friend

Tomorrow, 30th September you will all meet ‘Chanda’ in Vikram Vedha.”

The reviews of the film have started pouring in, and Yogita has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for the portrayal of Chanda on-screen.

Prior to the release of the film, Yogita Bihani’s co-star Saif Ali Khan had praised her for being a ‘breath of fresh air in the film and now with all the appreciative reviews, the audience can finally experience it!

Yogita Bihani portrays the role of Chanda and is paired with Rohit Saraf as his love interest in the film. Vikram Vedha starring Yogita Bihani, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf releases tomorrow, on the 30th of September.