Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s new song ‘Bande’ is full of action

Action and more action is what best defines the track ‘Bande’ from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, which was unveiled on Monday morning by the makers.

The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) & Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song ‘Bande’ are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song ‘Bande’ is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C. S., as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The track gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.