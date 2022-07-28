Fans adore the chemistry of Sadia & Akshay in ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Sadia Khateeb is all set to star in the film Raksha Bandhan alongside the superstar, Akshay Kumar. The film revolves around the sibling bond and the trailer of the movie was well received by the audience and fans alike.

Their song, Dhago Se Bandha has recently released and Sadia’s fans are all praises for her! Her fan clubs have taken to Instagram and shared stills from the song and showered a whole lot of appreciation on the actress and how she has depicted her character perfectly.

Sadia essays the role of Akshay Kumar’s sister and in this song, Sadia is seen getting married while Akshay, her brother is beaming with joy. Some fans have commented on how well the brother-sister bond is depicted by the two actors where as some have called Sadia a beauty with great acting skills! Check out some of their posts here.

Well, one look at her in the trailer surely will make you call her a beauty with outstanding acting skills as well! Sadia’s film releases on 11th August in a theatre near you!

Check out the fan moments: