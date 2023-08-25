‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ wins Best Feature Film at 69th National Film Awards

R. Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ on Thursday was named as the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

With 280 films across 28 languages were in competition for various awards, the event was held by the jury at the National Media Centre in the national capital.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which released in 2022, is a biographical drama and stars Madhavan in the pivotal role.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The story spans across Narayanan’s days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.

In the award event, actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively while Allu Arjun got the award for Best Actor for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor for ‘Mimi’ and Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Kashmir Files’ which also won the Nargis Dutt award for Best Film on national integration. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.