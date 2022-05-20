Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ receives standing ovation at Cannes

Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ receives standing ovation at Cannes

Madhavan and ISRO genius and space scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom the film is based, walked the red carpet.

IANS | New Delhi | May 20, 2022 3:13 pm

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effectâ receives standing ovation at Cannes

R. Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is India’s official selection for its world premiere at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, saw its grand premiere at the convention center of Palais des Festivals.

Madhavan and ISRO genius and space scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom the film is based, walked the red carpet.

The screening of the film was greeted with thunderous applause as it received a standing ovation from the full house for 10 minutes.

Responding to the appreciation that his film received at the film festival, actor-turned-director Madhavan said in a statement, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry’. Humbled and grateful By God’s grace. Thank you for all your love and support. Now to prepare for the release on July 1.”

Staged on a mammoth scale, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. The cast comprises international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, and distributed in India by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co, will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on July 1.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

R. Madhavan is a proud dad as his son bags silver at Danish Open swimming meet
Surveen Chawla calls R. Madhavan a 'dream co-star'
R. Madhavan begins shooting in Mumbai, says 'feels great'