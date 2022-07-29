Abhishek Bachchan praises R. Madhavan’s ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’

The announcement video of the T-Series film, Dhokha – Round D Corner has been released and the response from fans and the audience alike is tremendous!

Many have called it the suspense drama of the year while others have predicted that it will be one of the most celebrated films of 2022.

Dhokha – Round D Corner is a film by Kookie Gulati starring R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumaar and marks the Bollywood debut of Khushalii Kumar.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kookie Gulati’s relationship dates back to their ‘The Big Bull’ days, a film which starred Abhishek and was written and directed by Kookie.

Where as, R. Madhavan and Abhishek’s professional relations with from their film, Guru. The actor took to Twitter and congratulated them on their project. He said “Good luck to my friends @kookievgulati and @ActorMadhavan can’t wait!! #DhokhaRoundDCorner ”

The announcement video has set the internet ablaze with positive reviews and we are sure to expect a dhamke-daar performance and a nail-biting story from the film, Dhokha – Round D Corner! The film releases in theatres on 23rd September 2022.