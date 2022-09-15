Rituparna unveiled first look of ‘Dutta’ on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Birth Anniversary

On Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 146th birth anniversary, actress Rituparna Sengupta took to social media and shared the teaser poster of her next film ‘Dutta’.

Based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Dutta’ will feature Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role. Under Nirmal Chakravarty’s direction the film will also star Joy Sengupta, Devlina Kumar and Saheb Chattopadhyay in prominent characters.

Rituparna dropped the teaser poster of the film on social media today on the remarkable occasion of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 146th birth anniversary, and wrote, “The writers who inspire our real life through the power of their pen are like fire igniting our Soul. One such writer in Bengali literature is Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.”

“I was honoured to do the film ‘Dutta’ which was one of the masterpiece in the history of literature. Today in his 146th birth anniversary, I share this treasured memory once again,” the actress added.

After a long hiatus due to pandemic and other reasons, the makers finally resumed their shoot early this year. A dream project of Nirmal Chakravarty, this period drama created ripples since its announcement.

Written by one of the greatest novelist of Bengali literature Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Datta’ is a romantic story, influenced by the Victorian notion of ‘romantic love’. It dwells on the growing attachment, despite all odds, between an affluent Brahmo woman and an indigent but brilliant Hindu young man.