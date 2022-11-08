Riteish and Genelia’s ‘Mister Mummy’ set to release on 18 Nov

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer ‘Mister Mummy’, produced by T-Series will now release on 18th November 2022. It looks like the fans will have to wait just a little more to enjoy this rib-tickling comedy, directed by Shaad Ali.

The trailer of this twisted laughter ride has already made a place in audiences’ hearts. The film is a perfect family entertainer power-packed with emotions, drama, and a lot of comedy that is sure to make you laugh out loud! With a never seen concept, we all cannot wait for this film!

T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth, and Shaad Ali and releases nationwide on 18th November 2022.