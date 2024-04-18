Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi extend heartfelt Ramnavami wishes

Celebrated entertainer Rishab Shetty, known for his remarkable work in the industry, extended warm wishes to his fans on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami. Alongside his wife, Pragathi Shetty, Rishab graced the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, radiating elegance in traditional attire.

Amid their visit to the temple, Rishab and Pragathi took a moment to share their heartfelt blessings with their followers. Through a captivating video shared on social media, capturing glimpses of their temple visit, they conveyed their sincere wishes for a joyous Ramnavami to all. In their message, they expressed a heartfelt desire for the eternal presence of Sri Rama’s blessings in the lives of their fans and their families.

As fans rejoiced in the warmth of their wishes, Rishab Shetty continued to captivate audiences with his creative endeavors. Following the success of ‘Kantara: A Legend,’ which enthralled audiences with its devotional narrative, Rishab has embarked on the filming journey for the eagerly anticipated prequel, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1.’

Beyond his professional achievements, Rishab Shetty’s dedication to family shines brightly, evident in his commitment to sharing special moments with his loved ones amidst his busy schedule. His and Pragathi’s presence at the Ram Mandir ceremony not only reflects their spiritual reverence but also underscores the importance of cherishing traditions and spreading joyous blessings.

In the spirit of Ramnavami, a time for reflection, celebration, and spreading goodwill, Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty’s heartfelt wishes resonate deeply, reminding us of the enduring power of faith, love, and togetherness.