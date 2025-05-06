Rihanna is pregnant: Met Gala turns into baby reveal runway!

Rihanna is back with Met Gala—and this time, she’s glowing with baby number three on the way!

The 2025 Met Gala in New York City turned into a runway-meets-family-announcement moment as the Fenty queen arrived with longtime partner A\$AP Rocky, looking every bit the power couple.

But it wasn’t just the fashion world buzzing—Rihanna casually dropped the biggest surprise of the night: she’s expecting again!

Dressed in a smoky grey corset paired with a dramatic black floor-length skirt and matching cropped jacket, RiRi didn’t just follow the evening’s theme, she owned it.

Her look was topped off with a sleek black hat, giving serious “fashion boss” vibes. And while all eyes were on her growing bump, A\$AP Rocky, 36, wasn’t one to fade into the background.

As a co-chair for the night, he showed up in a tailored all-black outfit custom-designed by his creative collective, AWGE.

The theme this year? “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—a celebration of Black dandyism and sharp, expressive tailoring. And trust Rihanna and Rocky to turn that into a fashion masterclass.

The night was co-chaired by Rocky, music mogul Pharrell Williams, and Met Gala matriarch Anna Wintour, as the annual fashion extravaganza raised funds for The Costume Institute and highlighted its upcoming spring 2025 exhibition.

Rihanna, 37, has long been a Met Gala favorite. From her 2015 imperial yellow Guo Pei gown to the sculptural drama of her 2018 Pope-inspired look, she’s made the steps of the Met her personal fashion playground.

Her last few red carpet appearances with Rocky—like their 2021 cozy couture moment in a patchwork quilt—have solidified them as fashion royalty.

Even Vogue’s queen bee Anna Wintour had nothing but praise for the duo, calling them “brilliant” and “incredibly stylish.”