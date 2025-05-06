Diljit Dosanjh rules Met Gala 2025 in regal Maharaja style: Punjabi aa gaye oye!

Diljit Dosanjh just made history—and a major fashion statement—at the Met Gala 2025, and the internet can’t stop cheering, “Punjabi aa gaye oye!”

Walking the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Diljit didn’t just attend Hollywood’s most elite fashion event—he owned it.

Dressed in a regal ensemble that paid homage to his Punjabi roots, Diljit redefined what it means to fuse culture with couture.

Making his Met Gala debut, the global singer-actor stepped out in a striking look curated by designer Prabal Gurung. Think royal elegance with a fierce modern edge.

Diljit rocked a beautifully crafted kurta-tehmat combo, traditional Sikh turban, and a dramatic cape that had the ‘Gurmukhi’ script embroidered across it. Oh, and he didn’t stop there—he accessorised with a ceremonial sword and lavish jewellery reportedly from the iconic Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Yes, he brought ‘that’ level of drip.

For many, Diljit’s outfit was more than just a fashion statement—it was a proud moment of cultural celebration. Social media exploded with love, admiration, and straight-up goosebumps.

“So proud,” wrote one fan.

“Cultural representation done right,” another posted.

The historic moment? Diljit is now the first turbaned actor-singer to grace the Met Gala, making it a landmark appearance not just for Indian representation but for Sikh visibility on one of the world’s grandest style stages.

A day before the event, Diljit gave his fans a taste of the excitement bubbling within.

He posted a cheeky video unboxing Met Gala goodies and captioned it in his classic humorous tone: “MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An.” Translation? “MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear. I’m going to cause a riot tomorrow!”

Typical Diljit energy—and fans loved it.

While several Indian celebs turned heads this year—including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, and designer Manish Malhotra—it was Diljit’s culturally rich and unapologetically Punjabi ensemble that truly stood out.