Richa Chadha: Social media campaigns great way to reach max people

IANS | Mumbai | September 11, 2021 3:03 pm

Richa Chadha

(Photo: IANS)

Richa Chadha is doing her bit to create awareness about Covid-19 through her initiative on social media. She says social media campaigns are a great way to reach many people at one go.

Richa has started a social media initiative ‘The KINDry’, which is a space to discuss happenings around. This time around, she has used her page to spread awareness about the pandemic and help people in maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour.

Richa said: “Social media campaigns are a great way to reach many people at one go and through The KINDry, my ultimate purpose is to educate people on covid appropriate behavior and encourage them to get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Through her page, Richa urges people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and be prepared to face the worst possible situation mentally and physically.

She added: “The threat of the third wave of infections still persists and it is very important for people to maintain social distancing and stay at home. The second wave was devastating and a change in our behaviour is much needed.”

