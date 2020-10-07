The Bombay High Court has granted bail with conditions to actor Rhea Chakraborty nearly a month after her arrest over the drug related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

However, her brother Showick Chakraborty’s and alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar’s bail pleas have been rejected.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 each.

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and the court has directed her to appear before her nearest police station for ten days after her release. She also has to hand over her passport and cannot travel abroad without court’s permission.

Rhea was accused of procuring drugs for Rajput and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had called her as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. She was arrested on September 8.

A special court has extended the judicial custody of Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20 yesterday but the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on their bail pleas.

The 28-year-old actor has claimed that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” statements by the anti-drug agency and that she has “not committed any crime whatsoever and had been falsely implicated in the case”.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde was quoted by IANS as saying, “Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal.”

“The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three Central agencies — the CBI, ED and NCB — of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to the truth. ‘Satya Meva Jayate’,” he added.