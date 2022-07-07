ZEE5 announces OTT release of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

ZEE5 announced the OTT release of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari on 15th July. The film revolves around Manokamna Tripathi, played by Nushrratt, a condom salesgirl who successfully manages to spark conversations on safe sex.

With an IMDB rating of 7.7, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ received good reviews at the box office and struck a chord with the masses.

From power-packed punchlines that enlighten and educate and laugh-out-loud moments that lighten the social stigma around condoms to impactful performances and memorable songs, the film has its heart in the right place.

Commenting on the film producer Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “As a filmmaker and a storyteller my main objective is to provide my audience with a socially relevant story that is interesting and has a touch of humor. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is one such story regarding a social issue with the main focus on some valid situations we all need to think about as individuals.”

“I didn’t struggle at all to choose the cast for this movie as I know how talented and composed Nushrratt is when it comes to her work and after her performance in our previous project together, I couldn’t think of anyone else best for the role but her. The reaction and love from the audience are really overwhelming and I’ll make sure to always excite and entertain my audience with new projects and stories,” he further commented.

The film has been directed by Jai Basantu Singh and will be available to stream on OTT platform ZEE5 from July 15.