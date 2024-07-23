Kangana Ranaut, Shatrughan Sinha react on Budget 2024-25

Actor-turned-politicians, Kangana Ranaut and Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday reacted to the Union Budget 2024-25 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. .

BJP MP from Mandi, Ranaut, welcomed the budget and said, “Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget.”

The union budget 2024-25, provides special assistance to Himachal Pradesh as it suffered many losses due to heavy flooding in recent months.

Advertisement

“Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance,” said the Finance Minister during her budget speech.

TMC MP and veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha, praised certain measures while remaining critical over others. He said “The relief that has been given on the medicines of cancer or other life-saving drugs is praiseworthy, it’s a fact. What has been given to Bihar, as a resident it felt good, but you have to pay for it, but it was good as Bihar needed it and demanded it.”

He added, “They have also given something to Andhra Pradesh, which was expected. But what did they give to Telangana, Punjab, and West Bengal?”The central government has announced to give Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh to develop its capital, Amaravati.

Sinha is MP from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency amd a member of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).