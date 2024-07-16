Asha Parekh addresses marriage rumors with Shammi Kapoor and rift with Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who has delivered innumerable films throughout her career, recently engaged in a conversation with Arbaaz Khan and reminisced about being a woman in the industry, marriage rumors with Shammi Kapoor, and her strained relationship with Shatrughan Sinha.

The teaser for the upcoming episode of The Invincibles Series Season 2, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, was released on social media, featuring the Kati Patang star Asha Parekh. In the clip, the veteran star opened up about various facets of her life. During the conversation, Parekh humorously addressed the rumors about her supposed marriage to Kati Patang co-star Shammi Kapoor, jokingly saying, “Yes, we were married.” She also recalled the moment when Guru Dutt called her mother and expressed doubts about her being a heroine.

The Teesri Manzil actress reflected on her strained relationship with Shatrughan Sinha due to negative comments he made. “It was like, let’s do it just the way I want. And then he gave some statements in the press, which were very derogatory to him, not to me.” Asha Parekh further reflected on being a woman in the industry and shared an anecdote about enjoying alcohol, revealing an incident where she arrived on set with red eyes and then refused to shoot the following day.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Previously, in an interview with Indian Express, Asha Parekh spoke about her relationship with Shammi Kapoor, stating that she worked on some great films with him. “I did my first film with Shammi Kapoor ji; he is my favorite. I was very shy to face the camera.” She revealed that during her first few shots, she was nervous, and the Junglee star was very patient, guiding her, especially teaching her to lip-sync and emote songs.

Asha Parekh began her acting journey at the age of 10 with the 1952 film Aasmaan and went on to star in Bimal Roy’s Baap Beti two years later. She made her debut as a leading lady in Nasir Hussain’s 1959 movie Dil Deke Dekho opposite Shammi Kapoor, and there was no turning back. Parekh went on to star in 95 films and later donned the director’s and producer’s hats. Her directorial venture, Kora Kagaz, was highly successful.

Parekh was also the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), serving from 1998 to 2001. She received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, in 1992 and received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu during the 68th National Film Awards ceremony in 2022.