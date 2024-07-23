Shatrughan Sinha clears air on Sonakshi’s decision to marry Zaheer Iqbal

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal did a registered marriage on June 23 in a private ceremony with friends and family. Soon after the marriage, rumors emerged of friction between Sonakshi and her parents over the issue of her interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi’s father and popular actor, Shatrughan Sinha, reacted to these rumors and called them “rubbish”. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the newlywed couple, Sonakshi and Zaheer, were shown a clip by Sonakshi’s parents in which they blessed the new couple and called them “made for each other.”

Shatrughan also expressed how people tried to spread baseless rumors but for him, Sonakshi’s happiness was always more important. He said, “Logo ne kuch bhi kehne ki koshish ki (People may’ve tried to say whatsoever), but for us, the happiness of our children is paramount, especially that of our daughter. When we felt that she was happy and she would remain happy… After all, she hasn’t done anything unconstitutional or against the law. ”

The veteran actor added, “Sonakshi calls me her pillar of strength so it was my duty to remain that and live up to that expectation. So, I have been standing next to her like a pillar. In her decision and happiness was our happiness,”

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Zaheer shared how he felt very intimidated before asking Sonakshi’s father about her daughter’s hand in marriage. He said, “I went over to their house, and I was nervous because until that moment, I had never had a one-on-one chat with him (Shatrughan Sinha). The moment we started talking, we began discussing a million things and we became like friends. Of course, I told him about our marriage plans. I know he has got this image of being intimidating, but he is so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I have met in a long time.”

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their home. This was followed by a grand reception party which was attended by popular celebrities.