Red Velvet’s Wendy set to elevate BTS’ Jin’s solo album with her feature

A tantalising piece of news is here for the ARMY and the ReVeluv! As BTS’ Jin is gearing up for the release of his solo album, ‘HAPPY,’ it is confirmed that Red Velvet’s Wendy will feature in a track. K-pop fans are in a frenzy as they await to hear the synergic fusing of Jin’s calm and soothing voice with Wendy’s electric and powerful voice.

On October 16, South Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported Red Velvet’s Wendy will feature in a track in Jin’s debut solo album. Soon after, representatives from both BTS’ label- BigHit Music and Red Velvet’s label- SM Entertainment confirmed the news. They stated, “Wendy has participated in the featuring for a track on Jin’s first solo album Happy.” The news comes after BigHit Music announced that BTS’ oldest member, Jin, will release his first solo album, ‘HAPPY,’ on November 15.

The label issued a statement reading, “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.” Moreover, ahead of the album’s release, Jin will drop a pre-release track. The music video of the pre-release will drop on October 25.

Both BTS and Red Velvet fans are over the moon after learning of the upcoming collaboration. Red Velvet’s vocalist Wendy will add a layer to Jin’s track with her signature voice that brims with energy. This is expected to elevate Jin’s track who is known for his soft and soothing voice. With a juxtaposition at play, fans are expecting a unique chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Jin completed his military service in June 2024. Since his discharge from the military, Jin has been taking up various activities. The K-pop sensation finished filming for the Netflix series “Kian’s Bizarre B&B,” which will release next year. Moreover, Jin’s special single “Super Tuna,” which dropped on October 11, ranked No. 1 on Japan’s Oricon daily digital singles chart. Jin also released the ‘BTS Run’ spin-off titled ‘Run Jin,’ which is his solo entertainment show.

BTS’ Jin made his solo debut in October 2022, with the track ‘Astronaut.’ The track released before Jin went on to complete his mandatory military duty. Jin created ‘Astronaut’ in collaboration with the globally celebrated band Coldplay.