Indian cinema celebrities to walk ‘Red Carpet’ with Anurag Thakur at Cannes

Cinema celebrities from across India will walk the ‘Red Carpet’ along with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The ministry in a statement said that the ‘Red Carpet’ event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is going to be a gala event for Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk as part of Indian delegation on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes and the list of celebrities comprises actor Akshay Kumar, music composers A. R. Rahman and Ricky Kej, folk singer and music composer Mame Khan, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actresses Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vani Tripathi, chairman CBFC Prasoon Joshi, actor R. Madhavan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The ministry said that the intent is to showcase the rich flavour and diversity of India – culture, heritage, legacy, and developments through its cinema.

The delegation has been hand-picked from across the length and breadth of the country to represent different strengths and aspects of the country.

“Several new initiatives were undertaken at the recently concluded 52nd International Film Festival of India like collaboration with OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime amongst others; recognition to 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow and the BRICS film festival. In the same spirit, several new and exciting initiatives are lined-up this year for Cannes,” the ministry said.

India is the ‘Official Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film Market (Marche’ Du Film) in this edition of the festival. This is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

India and France are also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The minister had earlier announced that India is also the ‘Country of Honour at the Cannes Next’, under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry.