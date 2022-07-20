‘Recommended For You’ starring Ayush Mehra will stream from July 20

‘Recommended For You’ is set to stream on Amazon miniTV from July 20th. Directed by Shamik Sen Gupta and starring Ayush Mehra, the thriller follows the dystopian story of a young man who, while randomly watching online videos at home, gets entangled in a dangerous game resulting in a life-changing experience.

‘Recommended For You’ also marks Drishyam Films’ first collaboration with Amazon miniTV – that can be accessed on the Amazon Shopping App. While the banner is known for making critically acclaimed films and has previously worked on compelling short films, ‘Recommended For You’ will be D2’s first short film in association with a platform.

An out-of-the-box tale set in the near future, where the protagonist goes down a voyeuristic rabbit hole watching videos of ‘funny accidents’ and ‘epic fails’ only to find himself caught in the middle of one, ‘Recommended For You’ is unconventional, imaginative and entertaining! Protagonist Ayush Mehra, who has earlier starred in lighter, slice-of-life digital films now ventures into a darker and more complex space with the film that promises to have you at the edge of your seat.

Says Raghav Gupta, co-producer at Drishyam Films, “At Drishyam Films we’ve always strived to bring compelling and impactful stories that excite and intrigue audiences. With that in mind, we started our digital arm D2 Films with ‘Recommended For You’ being our first production. We are happy to partner with Amazon miniTV which enables us a wider reach for this gem of a short film.”