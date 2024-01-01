Raveena Tandon’s ‘Karmma Calling’ premieres Jan 26 on Disney+ Hotstar

In a dazzling revelation, Disney+ Hotstar has unleashed the anticipation for its upcoming series, “Karmma Calling,” featuring the talented Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, the show promises a riveting narrative set in the glitzy realm of Alibaug society, brimming with deception and betrayal.

The brainchild of Ruchi Narain, renowned for her directorial prowess in “Guilty,” the series draws inspiration from the acclaimed American show “Revenge,” which graced screens from 2011 to 2015 under the banner of ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios. Narain, adapting and directing the Indian rendition, aims to captivate audiences with a storyline rich in grandeur, glamour, and the relentless pursuit of revenge.

Raveena Tandon, who garnered attention with her series debut in 2021’s “Aranyak,” steps into the shoes of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug elite. Expressing her excitement about the unique role, Tandon shares that “Karmma Calling” delves deeper than surface appearances, exploring various dimensions of the opulent world of the wealthy. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar, she describes the experience as enriching. She credits the character of Indrani for allowing her to push the boundaries of her acting prowess.

Advertisement

Director Ruchi Narain provides insight into the series. She describes it as a gripping tale set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and influential Kothari family. “Karmma Calling” unfolds a saga of revenge, deceit, and betrayal, intertwined with the daily experiences of the Kothari family. The series boasts an opulent setting, a larger-than-life scale, and a narrative dripping with glamour. It positions itself as a guilty pleasure for viewers, enticing them with the promise of more. The opulence, scale, and captivating storyline work in tandem to captivate the audience, creating a desire for further engagement.

“Karmma Calling” marks a significant milestone for Disney+ Hotstar as it establishes its first collaboration with the versatile Raveena Tandon. The 51-year-old actor eagerly anticipates witnessing the audience’s reactions to her unprecedented role. She promises an immersive experience that will resonate with fans of gripping dramas. The actor emphasized the uniqueness of this never-seen-before and never-done-before character portrayal.

The countdown marks the commencement of “Karmma Calling,” offering a promise to transport viewers into a world. In this realm, the relentless echoes of karma refuse to grant Indrani Kothari a moment of repose.