Raveena Tandon shares rare snap of Sam Manekshaw with her father Ravi Tandon

In a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently treated her followers on Instagram to a rare and unseen glimpse into the past. The actress shared a monochromatic photograph from the sets of the 1974 film “Majboor,” starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the enchanting Parveen Babi. However, what caught the attention of many was not the film’s stellar cast but rather the presence of two distinguished individuals on set – Sam Manekshaw and the late director Ravi Tandon.

The photograph captures a moment frozen in time, showcasing the convergence of two heroes from different realms. Sam Manekshaw, a name etched in the annals of Indian history, stands tall as the first Indian Army officer to achieve the prestigious rank of Field Marshal. Revered for his contributions to the nation, he is remembered as a true son of the Motherland. The other hero in the frame is none other than Ravi Tandon, the visionary filmmaker responsible for cinematic gems like “Waqt Ki Deewar,” “Khud-Daar,” and “Khel Khel Mein.”

Raveena Tandon, sharing the cherished memory, expressed her gratitude for having these two iconic figures in her life. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Two Heroes in one Frame… One, Sam Manekshaw, to whom this country and its generations will forever be grateful, the Son of our Motherland… and the Other, My Hero, Ravi Tandon, A Son of the Soil, a savior for many with his social work and my inspiration forever.”

The picture not only captures the essence of a bygone era in Bollywood but also serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact these two stalwarts had on their respective fields. The post garnered attention not only for its historical significance but also for the subtle tribute to the upcoming film “Sam Bahadur,” a biopic dedicated to the life of Sam Manekshaw, in which actor Vicky Kaushal is set to portray the iconic military figure.

As the photo resurfaced after nearly five decades, it reignited conversations about the golden era of Indian cinema and the influential personalities who shaped it. Raveena Tandon’s heartfelt tribute not only pays homage to her father and Sam Manekshaw but also adds a layer of sentiment to the tapestry of Bollywood’s rich history.