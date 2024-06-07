Raveena Tandon gets clean chit in Bandra incident

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has recently found herself at the centre of controversy following an altercation in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The incident, which occurred late on a Saturday night, involved allegations of her involvement in a confrontation where she purportedly abused and assaulted three individuals.

A video circulating online captured Raveena defending herself against accusations of reckless driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road.

Now, the actress has broken her silence and shared her response.

Through her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude to her followers, acknowledging their love, support, and faith in her.

She conveyed, “Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!”

The incident, which rapidly spread across social media platforms, was captured in a video outside Raveena Tandon’s residence.

The footage depicted the actress and her driver surrounded by a crowd.

In the recording, she can be heard pleading, “Please don’t hit,” as she attempted to shield her driver from the group who claimed to have been hit by her vehicle.

A man provided a detailed account of the entire incident while being recorded on camera.

According to his narrative, his mother, sister, and niece were walking past Raveena’s residence when her driver allegedly ran over his mother. He proceeded to assert that upon confronting the driver, he emerged from the vehicle and assaulted his niece and mother.

The individual further added that the actress came out of the car in an inebriated state to defend her driver and struck his mother, resulting in severe head injuries.

Advertisement

He continued to allege that despite waiting at the Khar Police Station for four hours, authorities refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Raveena.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Patna Shuklla’ and ‘Karmma Calling.’

Her upcoming project, ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ presents an exciting ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta among others.

Set to be the third instalment in the beloved Welcome franchise, the film is anticipated to grace theatres during the festive season of Christmas in 2024.