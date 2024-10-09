Ratan Tata’s passing: Entertainment industry pays tributes

On October 9, 2024, India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons. Throughout his career, Tata was not just celebrated for his business acumen but for the values he stood by, particularly his unwavering integrity, humility, and philanthropy. His influence transcended the corporate world. The entertainment industry today mourns the death of the leader that Ratan Tata was.

Celebrities and public figures from the entertainment sector expressed their heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Ratan Tata’s immense contributions. Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing, “Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind… Thank you for everything, Sir.”

Actor Randeep Hooda also paid tribute, describing Tata as “India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity!! Never a show off but always the star.”

More condolences:

Salman Khan shared his grief, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata,” while Riteish Deshmukh, in Marathi, added, “असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही (There won’t be another person like him again). Deeply saddened to know that Shri Ratan Tata ji is no more.”

असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. pic.twitter.com/ldThYxUwJz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 9, 2024

Rana Daggubati, in his tribute, referred to Tata as “The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/c6qaZ75ykh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012 and briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016. He was honored with India’s highest civilian awards—the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Despite being a global business giant, Tata led a humble personal life, never marrying and leaving behind no children. His words, “I came close to getting married four times and each time I backed off in fear or for one reason or another,” spoke to his personal choices.