Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with mysterious ‘Kubera’ first look

Sekhar Kammula’s much-anticipated film, ‘Kubera’, featuring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna in lead roles, has unveiled the first look of one of its cast members. Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in ‘Pushpa’, tantalizes fans with a captivating and enigmatic teaser. While filming continues, this glimpse offers a preview of what’s to come.

The ‘Kubera’ teaser, released on Friday, July 5, reveals little dialogue but sparks curiosity and excitement among fans. In the 48-second clip, Rashmika walks alone through a deserted forest at night. Discovering she’s alone, she begins to dig, unearthing a large suitcase filled with cash. With a menacing smile, she gazes at the suitcase before walking away with it.

After sharing the teaser on her Instagram profile, the ‘Animal’ actress received an outpouring of reactions from fans, describing the clip as intriguing and eagerly anticipating the film. Many praised her acting skills and expressed admiration for the star.

Previously, the filmmakers had unveiled the first look of Nagarjuna, featuring the star walking away from a truckload of cash in the rain, his eyes filled with sorrow. Dhanush’s first look also created a stir, depicting him in tattered clothes, disheveled hair, and a beard, almost unrecognizable.

Described as a mythological pan-India film, ‘Kubera’ is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, with no confirmation about the release date yet.