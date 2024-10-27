Rashmika Mandanna reveals how ‘Naruto’ sparked her love for anime at 12

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress known for her roles in films like “Animal,” recently opened up about her deep affection for anime, revealing that her journey into this vibrant genre began when she was just 12 years old.

In a charming video on her YouTube channel, she shared her experiences while getting ready to portray an anime character, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life and interests.

Reflecting on her early days, Rashmika recalled a time in school when she was a day boarder. Lacking friends in her neighborhood to play with after school, she often found herself retreating to her room and watching TV. This period of solitude sparked her interest in animated shows. “I remember watching ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Pokemon’ a lot during that time,” she reminisced.

It was during one of these TV sessions that she stumbled upon the channel Animax, which was airing “Naruto.” This show became her gateway into the anime world. “Naruto was my first introduction to anime,” she explained, recalling how she initially watched the first season on television before it suddenly went off the air.

Undeterred, Rashmika took matters into her own hands. Her curiosity drove her to explore the internet, leading her to discover a website where she could binge-watch over 600 episodes of the beloved series.

“Naruto,” created by Masashi Kishimoto, follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of earning recognition and becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. The show’s themes of perseverance and friendship resonated deeply with Rashmika, igniting her passion for anime.

As her love for the genre blossomed, she became quite the fan, watching more than 40 anime series in total. The actress humorously admitted to sometimes indulging in marathon sessions, where she’d watch 25 to 30 episodes in one sitting.