Honey Singh spent ₹38 lakh in one night at Dubai club

Indian rapper and musician Honey Singh recently shared an amusing and extravagant story from 2013, when he and his friends partied lavishly at a Dubai club. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Singh revealed that the night cost him a whopping ₹38 lakh, split across three credit cards to cover the expenses for an unexpected crowd.

Singh, known for his beats and party anthems, said the celebration began with just eight friends but grew to a group of 31 people by the end of the night. He explained how they were in the heart of Dubai’s party scene, at a time when the city was popular for its high-end nightlife and luxury. “Back then, Dubai was far more expensive than it is now,” he noted.

The party, originally planned for Singh and seven of his close friends, soon expanded when other club-goers joined in, with a table that grew to accommodate everyone. “We were having a great time, bottles kept arriving at our table, and soon enough, girls from other tables joined us. At some point, our group had 23 girls and 8 guys, taking over four tables,” Singh explained, adding that the endless stream of drinks and the large entourage contributed to the astonishing bill.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the costly evening, Singh humorously admitted, “I’ve spent a lot on parties over the years, but that night stands out. We were so in the moment that we didn’t realize the bill was skyrocketing.” When the bill finally came, the total was an eye-popping ₹38 lakh, and it took three different credit cards to settle the amount.

He added a unique insight into Dubai’s club culture at the time, noting how big clubs would often bring in “eye candy” guests—young women who would mingle with partygoers, enhancing the overall atmosphere. The clubs aimed to create an ambiance that encouraged spending, often leading to nights just like Singh’s.

Reflecting on his party days, Honey Singh commented with a laugh, “You have a good time, but you end up going home empty-handed.”