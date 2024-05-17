Rashmika Mandanna presents Mumbai’s Atal Setu as Viksit Bharat showpiece

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, took to social media on Thursday and shared a video of the newly-built Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

The actress shared a video of herself travelling on the Trans Harbour Link on her X handle, as she spoke about how the engineering marvel opens the door to a new India.

“Don’t look at me, look outside the car. What do you see? If you still see a sea bridge then open your eyes bro… Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest ever sea bridge, 22 km long, 6 lanes, and it cuts a 2-hour journey to 20 minutes. Unbelievable, isn’t it? A few years ago, who would have thought that this could happen? This knock is on those closed doors which said India can’t dream big,” she said in the video.

She added, “But, we built this majestic marvel in just 7 years. Atal Setu has knocked so hard on the future doors that new doors have opened to Viksit Bharat. Atal Setu is not just a bridge, it’s a guarantee for a young India. Our nation is unstoppable now. You want to get 100s of such Atal Setu bridges? Wake up and vote for development.”