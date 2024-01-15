Rashmika Mandanna advocates stretching for fitness

Actor Rashmika Mandanna provided a glimpse into her workout routine, underscoring the significance of incorporating stretching exercises for fitness.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika shared an image of her stretching regimen along with a message: “Don’t forget to stretch!! It’s beneficial for your body, and you’ll be doing your older self a favor. So, don’t forget to stretch. Okay, good morning, everyone!”

In the photo, the ‘Pushpa’ actor sported a black top paired with red shorts. Rashmika urged her followers to adopt stretching as a fitness practice.

Currently basking in the success of the recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles, Rashmika revealed that ‘Animal’ emerged as one of the most successful films of 2023.

The film left fans eagerly anticipating a sequel, ‘Animal Park’, hinted at through a post-credits scene featuring Ranbir potentially in a dual role. The makers have now officially confirmed the sequel through an Instagram post on T-Series’ handle.

Rashmika, who made her acting debut with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’ in 2016, is set to appear in the pan-India film ‘Pushpa 2’ in the coming months. Additionally, she has ‘Chaava’ in her pipeline, scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. Reportedly, ‘Chaava’ is a historical drama around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)