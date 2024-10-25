Varun Dhawan’s tough choice: ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ vs David Dhawan’s film

Varun Dhawan recently shared a memorable story about a time when his love for movies clashed with family loyalty. As a young boy, Varun was thrilled to watch his father David Dhawan’s movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in London.

However, at the same time, his favorite director, Karan Johar, was releasing ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which had captured his imagination. Torn between the two, Varun’s decision caused some tension with his father.

Reflecting on that moment, Varun recalled how his father David was ready to leave him stranded in London over his preference.

In an interview, he shared, “We were driving through London in this limousine that had giant posters of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It was a big deal, but all I wanted was to watch ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.”

At that time, Varun hadn’t even met Karan Johar, but something about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ felt fresh and exciting. The young Varun’s enthusiasm for Karan’s film didn’t sit well with his father. He remembers telling his father, “You can’t treat kids like this here,” only to get a scolding. David Dhawan, apparently frustrated, remarked, “Why did I bring this badly-behaved child here?”

In retrospect, Varun chuckles about the incident, especially because both movies went on to find their own success. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ appealed to audiences with its comic duo of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, but ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ emerged as a massive cultural phenomenon.

Ironically, Varun later made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, launching a career with hits like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, and ‘Bhediya’.

Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of his next big project, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, an action-packed Amazon Prime series co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.