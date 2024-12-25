Rapper Raja Kumari reveals how ‘Beast’ from ‘Baby John’ is beyond music for her

Rapper Raja Kumari, known for her powerful and unique sound, has once again captured the spotlight with her latest track “Beast” from the highly anticipated film ‘Baby John’, starring Varun Dhawan.

The track, composed by Thaman S, showcases Varun in a high-energy, action-packed avatar, and Raja Kumari’s contribution is making waves.

The artist, whose real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao, shared her excitement over the overwhelming response to “Beast,” expressing deep gratitude for the love the song is receiving.

“I am beyond elated to see the outpouring of love from the audiences,” she said. “Though I gave my heart and soul to Beast Mode and Baby John’s track, the love it’s receiving is overwhelming, and I am filled with gratitude.”

For Raja Kumari, being a rapper is not just about music—it’s a reflection of her identity. She emphasized, “Rapping is more than just creating music. It’s an extension of me, and I’m so glad to see the audience loving it to no bounds!”

This collaboration comes on the heels of Raja Kumari’s success with the title track of ‘Jawan’ in 2023, where she worked alongside global music icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Her career has given impressive collaborations with artists like Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Sidhu Moosewala, and Fall Out Boy.

‘Baby John’, directed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’. The action-packed movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and the legendary Jackie Shroff. Varun Dhawan plays a role that promises intense action and thrilling stunts, marking a departure from his usual roles. The film follows the story of a former cop on a mission to protect his daughter from dangerous enemies.

Atlee, known for his successful directorial debut ‘Raja Rani’ (2013), returns to helm this action-packed remake. The original ‘Theri’ featured Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and became a massive hit for its emotional depth and gripping action sequences.