Allu Arjun to replace Salman Khan in Atlee’s 500 crore film: Report

Recently, reports surfaced that ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun is collaborating with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee for his next. Prior to that, word was that Atlee was going to join hands with Bollywood star Salman Khan for a high-stakes 500-crore project. However, as per the latest update, Allu Arjun is replacing Salman Khan for Atlee’s upcoming film.

According to a 123Telugu report, Atlee has demanded 100 crores for the project with the ‘Pushpa’ star. However, there is no official confirmation about the film or fee. Moreover, Peeping Moon has also quoted a source close to the development. “Although the paperwork is still pending, the ‘Pushpa 2’ star has principally greenlighted the project and will most likely commence working on it as his immediate next. Shooting timelines and other logistical aspects are being worked out, but Atlee is looking to kick off pre-production by April-May.”

Prior to this, reports suggested that Allu Arjun was going to begin work with director Trivikram Srinivas following the ground-breaking success of ‘Pushpa 2.’ However, his schedule might witness some alterations causing some delay in their collaboration. He will now likely start working on Atlee’s next. Notably, Allu Arjun has often expressed his interest in working with the ace filmmaker.

Moreover, reports also suggested that for the collaboration, the makers have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in this highly anticipated film. She will star in the title as the leading lady, however, there is no confirmation about the same. The actress recently gained prominence among Telugu audiences for her performance in the track Chuttamalle from Jr NTR’s ‘Devara.’ Moreover, the actress is currently busy with another high-stakes collaboration. Janhvi will star in Ram Charan’s upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Meanwhile, Atlee last backed Kalees’ ‘Baby John.’ The title starred Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jacky Shroff in key roles. Despite significant buzz ahead of the film’s release, the title failed to make its mark at the box office.