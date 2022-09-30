Follow Us:
Ranveer Singh pays tribute to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio

 Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has paid a tribute to Grammy-winning rapper and actor Coolio.

Ranveer took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of Coolio along with his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ playing in the background.

IANS | New Delhi | September 30, 2022 12:13 pm

He shared a red heart and a folded hand emoji.

(Instagram / @ranveersingh)

Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor Coolio, best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died aged 59. The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to ‘Variety’, saying that Coolio died on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Coolio passed away at his friend’s house, reports ‘Variety’.

There are reports claiming that Ranveer and Deepika have hit a rough patch. However, during a recent event, Ranveer appeared to debunk rumours surrounding his relationship with the actress.

The star couple fell in love on the sets of ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela.. Ram-Leela’ and tied the knot in December 2018.

