Ranveer Singh pays tribute to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has paid a tribute to Grammy-winning rapper and actor Coolio.

Ranveer took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of Coolio along with his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ playing in the background.

He shared a red heart and a folded hand emoji.

Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor Coolio, best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died aged 59. The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to ‘Variety’, saying that Coolio died on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Coolio passed away at his friend’s house, reports ‘Variety’.

