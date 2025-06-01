Ranveer Singh calls Hans Zimmer concert ‘transportive’ in rare fan moment

Bollywood’s ever-energetic Ranveer Singh recently found himself swept away by the music of legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Attending Zimmer’s live concert, Singh described the experience as “euphoric, elevating, and transportive.”

The actor gave fans a peek into his evening by posting a flurry of Instagram stories. From snippets of Zimmer’s electrifying performance to a backstage meeting with the maestro himself, Singh didn’t hold back his excitement. Captioning one of the stories, he wrote simply: “Backstage with the maestro.”

Hans Zimmer, the German composer known for redefining film scores, has lent his musical genius to over 150 films since the 1980s. He’s the man behind the unforgettable soundtracks of ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, and ‘Dune’. With two Oscars, a BAFTA, and five Grammys under his belt, Zimmer’s impact on the world of cinema is nothing short of epic.

The awe of Ranveer Singh is understandable, Hans Zimmer live concerts are more than performances; they’re cinematic journeys.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next big-screen outing in ‘Dhurandhar’, helmed by director Aditya Dhar. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Singh was last seen in ‘Singham Again’, reprising his role as Simmba, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Singh’s last major solo success was in 2023 with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, a romantic dramedy directed by Karan Johar. Paired opposite Alia Bhatt, the film followed an eccentric couple navigating the challenges of merging their wildly different families. The supporting cast features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.