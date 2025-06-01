Hansal Mehta demands probe into sexual abuse allegations against Pratik Shah

Hansal Mehta speaks up: Allegations of sexual misconduct against cinematographer Pratik Shah, known for his work on the film ‘Homebound’, have stirred a conversation in the film industry about abuse of power, accountability, and the silence that often surrounds such accusations.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for films like ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’, has publicly addressed the controversy, calling for a thorough investigation into the claims and urging the industry to confront predatory behavior head-on.

In a statement shared on his social media, Mehta emphasized the need to break the culture of silence that allows abuse to continue unchecked.

“Abuse thrives in silence and fear,” he wrote. “Predatory behaviour by those in positions of power must be examined seriously, and if proven, they must be held accountable—without hesitation.”

Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out — unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 31, 2025

The filmmaker also took aim at toxic work cultures, particularly within creative industries. “We often excuse harmful behaviour as part of someone’s ‘artistic temperament’ or ‘genius.’ That mindset has to go,” he said.

Calling for institutional support for survivors, Hansal Mehta advocated for systems that truly listen and respond to complaints.

“This isn’t about cancel culture—it’s about correcting what’s broken in our culture,” he concluded, urging the industry to take responsibility for creating safer, more compassionate spaces.

In the midst of these serious allegations, Dharma Productions, the banner behind ‘Homebound’, released a statement clarifying their stance. The company reiterated its strict no-tolerance policy towards any form of inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment.

Dharma acknowledged Pratik Shah’s role on the project but noted that he was engaged as a freelancer for a short duration.

“His engagement with us has been completed,” the statement read. “During his time on the project, our internal POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee did not receive any complaints from cast or crew regarding Mr. Shah.”

While Shah has yet to make a public statement, the controversy has reignited the debate around safeguarding professional environments in the film industry.